Obaapa Christy has opened up on her education revealing that she ended her schooling at the JHS

According to the gospel singer, she completed JHS and wrote her BECE buy has not results to show

She explained that she refused to go for her results because she was not smart and knew she would not pass the exams

Renowned Ghanaian gospel singer Obaapa Christy has disclosed that she did not bother collecting her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results after completing junior high school (JHS).

According to her, she knew the BECE result would be nothing to write him about hence the decision not to waste time and go for it.

Obaapa Christy spoke about her education Photo source: @obaapachristyofficial

Source: Instagram

Obaapa Christy made the revelation while speaking in an interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime's morning show, Prime Morning.

Delving into her past, particularly her education, the Ebesesa hitmaker noted that she had always known herself to be a dull student and was only interested in school activities involving singing, praying, and running errands for teachers.

She thus foresaw her result would not be favourable hence the decision to forego it when it got released.

"I reached JHS, but it’s not that I stopped; I wrote BECE, but I didn’t go for the results,” Obaapa Christy told the host.

When asked if she had passed the exams, the singer responded:

“I didn’t even go for it to see whether I passed or not because I foresaw that I wouldn’t pass.”

Now an acclaimed gospel musician with numerous hit songs, Obaapa Christy revealed that she knew academic pursuits were not her strength and instead focused her efforts on developing her musical talents.

Obaapa Christy's revelation earned her praise from fans

The singer's candour about her education has won her praise for honestly addressing a topic often considered taboo in Ghana.

emmanuellaadwoas said:

I studied but the study didn't catch me

pagepalgh said:

Lol she's funny ooo and cute too

debistina_bae said:

Is the errands for me

Obaapa Christy admonishes fans

Meanwhile, Obaapa Christy, in a recent interview, called for people to be less critical of gospel musicians.

The celebrated gospel singer said that gospel musicians were not angels but humans like everyone and were liable to make mistakes.

The gospel singer who has been away for some time released new music titled It Will Change/Ebesesa on Thursday, February 1, 2024 Read more:

Source: YEN.com.gh