Gospel singer Obaapa Christy in a recent interview has called for people to be less critical of gospel musicians

The celebrated gospel singer has said that gospel musicians are not angels but are humans like everyone and are liable to make mistakes

The gospel singer who has been away for some time released new music titled It Will Change/Ebesesa on Thursday, February 1, 2024

Ghanaian gospel singer, Christiana Twene known popularly as Obaapa Christy, has called upon Ghanaians to offer prayers for gospel musicians instead of excessively criticising them.

She emphasised that being a gospel artiste does not exempt them from human imperfections, as they are liable to mistakes and backslide like anyone else.

During an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Obaapa Christy said that condemning gospel artistes for their mistakes is not the most redeeming approach. She also pleaded against condemning comments and suggested prayers instead.

There is no need to say all sorts of things to dampen their spirits. I often come across less-than-positive comments about gospel musicians when issues arise, these comments can be quite disheartening.

The 'Hyebre Sesafo' hitmaker used the opportunity to counsel her fellow gospel artistes. She encouraged them to recognise their worth and advised them to demand fair compensation comparable to that of the secular artistes who reportedly secure more lucrative deals with event organisers.

I always emphasize that placing value on oneself ensures that event organizers acknowledge your worth and compensate you appropriately for performances. With over 20 years of experience, I don't settle for just any amount; I am paid what I deserve because I know my value," she stated.

Obaapa Christy releases new music

Over the past two years, Obaapa Christy has been inactive in the music scene. However, that changed when she released a new single titled It Will Change /Ebesesa on Thursday, February 1, 2024. She released the song with a very colourful music video showcasing an empowering message of her journey through the highs and lows of life with the help of God.

Watch the video below:

Sarkodie calls Obaapa Christy a legend

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie had hinted at a new collaboration with gospel singer Obaapa Christy.

Sarkodie called the gospel singer a legend, saying he had given her one of his favourite heartfelt verses, making fans more eager for collaboration.

