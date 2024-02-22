Kyekyeku, in a funny moment in an interview, had a debate with Kwadwo Sheldon over the issues of the Ghana music industry as he tried his best to speak English

The Ghanaian actor, who is predominantly a Twi speaker, tried to match Sheldon's energy in the debate but gave up and switched to Twi, his native tongue

In the comments section of the video, Ghanaians could not stop laughing at Kykyekyeku's quick switch from English to Twi

Ghanaian comedian and actor Kyekyeku has become the talk of the town after his recent interview with popular YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon.

Kyekyeku and Kwadwo Sheldon Photo Source: Kwadwo Sheldon Studios

Source: Youtube

The interview, which was meant to promote Kyekyeku’s upcoming movie, 1957, turned into a heated debate about the state of the Ghanaian movie industry.

Kyekyeku, who is known for his roles in Twi movies, attempted to express himself in English as he argued with Sheldon, who is notorious for his harsh criticism of Ghanaian movies. However, the actor soon realised that he was out of his depth and switched back to his native tongue, Twi, much to the amusement of social media users.

The video of the debate, which was posted on Kwadwo Sheldon’s YouTube channel, has gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians finding Kyekyeku’s quick change of language hilarious.

Kyekyeku gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Endtrust said:

watched this episode, Kyekyeku was trying to make a good point but was contradicting himself. I really got his point, but the English confused him

A_Mina55 said:

Herh English can be a problem sometimes oh cause kyekyeku really wants to talkand he’s making sense

animfreeman commented:

Kyekyeku has a point oo but the brɔfo to explain it no ne asɛm no

Kyekyeku buys new car

In another story, Kykeyeku, in a video, drove his brand new Hyundai Sonata, a vehicle he bought in 2023 from the proceeds of his acting and skit-making venture.

In the video, the actor who recently won Best Comedian at the YEN Entertainment Award drove the beautiful ride through town.

Plus 1 TV shared the video of Kyekyeku driving the sleek ride, and in the comments section, Ghanaians praised and congratulated him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh