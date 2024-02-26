Medikal has offered to fly M.anifest to his London show, first class and all-expenses paid trip to his upcoming O2 Indigo show in London

In an interview on Hitz FM, he made it clear that despite their past misunderstanding in the past he holds no grudge against M.anifest

Medikal announced his first UK headline concert at The O2 Indingo, which is to happen on May 3, 2024

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has extended a generous offer to his fellow artist M.anifest, inviting him to join him at his upcoming O2 Indigo show in London. Medikal has offered to fly M.anifest to the UK, first class and all-expenses paid, as a gesture of goodwill and respect.

Medikal and M.anifest Photo Source: Medikal and M.anifest

Source: Facebook

The two rappers have had a history of beef in the past, exchanging diss tracks and jabs on social media. However, in a recent interview on Hitz FM, Medikal made it clear that he has no hard feelings towards M.anifest and that he appreciates his talent and contribution to the Ghanaian music industry.

Medikal announced his first UK headline concert at The O2, which is scheduled to take place on May 3, 2024. The show is expected to be a massive celebration of his music and his fans, as he plans to perform some of his hit songs.

Medikal tours O2 ahead of show

In another story, Rapper Medikal has intensified preparations for his upcoming critically acclaimed concert in London.

The musician has arrived in the UK about three months earlier with ample time enough to fulfil his dream of filling the venue.

A new post he shared after doing a recce of the venue has garnered significant plaudits from top Ghanaian personalities.

Medikal opens up about his lucky slippers

YEN.com.gh previously reported that in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Medikal opened up about his obsession with his "lucky chalewote."

The rapper wore the pair of black chalewote on his recent trip to the UK ahead of his upcoming O2 Indigo concert.

He explained to YEN.com.gh how valuable the chalewote is and what he plans to do with it in the future.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh