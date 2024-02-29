Ay Poyoo has gone on a long rant about the Ghanaian music industry, stating that he did not make any money in his three years in the industry

Ace Ghanaian musician Ay Poyoo has gone on a long rant about the harsh realities of the music industry in Ghana.

Ghanaian musician Ay Poyoo ranting Photo Source: Ay Poyoo

Source: Instagram

The musician, famous for carrying a goat with him everywhere he goes, was in a serious mood this time and was not his usual jovial and fun self.

In a video posted on his TikTok page, Ay Poyoo revealed that he had not made any money from his three years in the industry. He said that no show-promoter has ever paid him up to $200, adding that the highest amount of money he has been paid is $100.

He also expressed his frustration with the lack of support and recognition from Ghanaians and the media. He mentioned that he has been working hard to make a name for himself, but he feels unappreciated or respected. According to him, people send him disparaging messages on social media.

Ay Poyoo sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

fiavimhascort said:

Even if you yourself you are a promoter, you won’t be happy promoting those your songs you claim you’ve been making

QwammeBuju said:

Do good music..Kwasia songs u Dey do what do you expect

Synhoman_gh wrote:

What u dey do wey u dey wan something from the industry

Shatta Wale criticises industry

In another story, Shatta Wale, in a tweet, criticised Ghanaian entertainment shows, calling them a joke with no educational value.

The musician argued that most of the shows only know how to criticise people but never learn or grow.

In his long rant, he added that it was the reason why most entertainment players do not have money.

Source: YEN.com.gh