A transcript of the conversation between Hajia4Reall and a judge during her court proceedings has surfaced online

This comes after Hajia4Reall's pled guilty to her role in a series of romance scams targeted at vulnerable US citizens

With the new transcript comes more clarity and details about the Ghanaian's court case as she awaits her sentence

On February 21, 2024, the US Department of Justice released a report about Hajia4Reall's guilty plea in her ongoing court case.

The report indicated that Hajia4Reall would receive a prison sentence between three and five years later.

A new transcript of Hajia4Reall's court proceedings has popped up online, giving netizens more details about her court case.

Hajia4Reall's plea bargain leaks

According to transcripts from the court proceedings, Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall, reportedly received money from her conspirator in the Bronx and wired it to Ghanaian accounts believed to be hers.

“Your Honor, between 2013 and 2019 in the Bronx, New York, and elsewhere, I conspired with others to receive 5,000 or more in stolen funds, knowing that the money had been unlawfully obtained,” Hajia4Reall established in court.

Hajia4Reall confided in the court that she knew the money had been lawfully obtained. She also revealed that she had no knowledge of the conspirator's ill intentions to scam people when she joined but discovered it later.

Recently, Hajia4Reall's acquaintance, Ibrah One, shared online that Hajia4Reall had given up names in order to lighten her sentence.

Several rumours about Hajia4Reall's list of conspirators have popped up online, but none of them was namedropped in the transcript obtained.

Netizens react to Hajia4Reall's plea bargain transcript

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Hajia4Reall's leaked transcript.

@princeasamoah7943 said:

God should have mercy on some of the celebrities who are leaving fake life

@kwamebee5225 wrote:

America doesn’t play. The long arm of the law will catch up with you. God bless USA

@harryo6588 commented:

Giving Ghanaian youths pressure, unnecessary pressure. Luxury cars, clothings, vacations etc. Most are stolen monies, scams and sleeping with big men. Will encourage the youth, stick to your grind and work harder. It will bear peaceful fruits

Nhyiraba Kojo speaks after Hajia4Realls' rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran musician and entrepreneur Nhyiraba Kojo is rumoured to be on Hajia4Reall's list of conspirators.

In a recent TV interview, Nhyiraba Kojo called in to clear the air, saying he had no dealings with the legally embattled d Hajia4reall.

