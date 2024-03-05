Actress Tracey Boakye's son Luxury Badu Ntiamoah turned one on March 5, 2024

To celebrate his special day, handsome photos of the one-year-old looking dapper in various outfits surfaced on social media

Many people celebrated him with heartwarming messages, while others admired how handsome he looked in the photos

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye's son, Luxury Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah, whom she birthed with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, turned one on March 5, 2024.

She shared adorable pictures of the little boy looking big and tall in stunning outfits to celebrate.

Tracey Boakye and her family in photos.

Source: Instagram

Luxury Badu Ntiamoah celebrated his first birthday in style

Luxury Badu Ntiamoah looked classy in various outfits to celebrate his first birthday.

In one of the photos, he twinned with his parents as they slayed in long-sleeved white shirts and a pair of blue jeans.

In his single pictures, the one-year-old stood in front of a backdrop with cartoon characters designed with differently coloured balloons.

The third child of Tracey Boakye looked dapper in a red set of agbada and a traditional hat.

Below is a carousel post of Luxury Badu Ntiamoah as he turned one.

Below is an adorable carousel post of Tracey Boakye, her husband, Frank Badu Ntimaoah, and their one-year-old son, Luxury Badu Ntiamoah.

Birthday wishes poured in for Luxury Badu Ntiamoah

Media personalities Tima Kumkum and Fire Lady, gospel singer Empress Gifty, actress Gloria Sarfo and many others took to the comment section of the posts to celebrate Luxury Badu Ntiamoah.

Below are some of the sweet messages.

fireladygh said:

Happy blessed birthday to our Adorable junior Ntiamoah, age gracefully luxury baby

gloriaosarfo said:

Happy blessed birthday to the lil prince

empress_gifty said:

Noko beautiful

iamtimakumkum said:

Happy birthday to him ❤

mama.dollars said:

Luxury is handsome ❤

empress_gifty said:

Happy birthday baby boy

osei__felicia said:

❤❤❤❤❤ awwww

desirae.salome said:

Happy birthday to you, handsome ❤️

frank_badu_ntiamoah said:

Love you luxury ❤

abi_wonder said:

Happy birthday son of mine ❤❤❤❤ May God continue to bless you and protect you May you grow in good health and abundance of wealth and happiness .

Below is another photo of Tracey Boakye's son Luxury as he turned one.

Tracey Boakye slayed in a classy dress designed with Swarovski stones on her birthday

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye was among the top female celebrities who celebrated their birthdays in January 2024.

The mother of three wore three stunning dresses for her birthday photoshoot that trended on Instagram.

Some social media users commented on Tracey Boakye's stunning birthday outfits and hairstyles.

