Actor Kalybos and his wife, Antwiwaa, got many people laughing hard with their new dance video on TikTok

In the video, they wore matching hair bonnets and oversized sweaters as they did their signature handshake and danced to South African musician Yuppe's Tshwala Bami

The couple beamed with smiles as they moved in sync to the beat of the viral song

Ghanaian actor Kalybos and his wife, Antwiwaa, displayed their goofy side in an adorable TikTok video.

Kalybos and his wife did the Tshwala Bami dance challenge. Image Credit: @kalybos1

Source: TikTok

Kalybos and his wife do the Tshwala Bami dance challenge

Kalybos and Antwiwaa twinned in matching oversized sweaters and hair bonnets in different colours. However, the actor wore a pair of trousers underneath the oversized sweater.

Mrs Owusu Asante was barefooted, while her husband wore a pair of socks in the video taken while on a trip in the UK.

Before they went into dancing, the couple did their signature handshake. They participated in the viral Tshwala Bami dance challenge, a song by South Africa's Yuppe that features TitoM and S.N.E.

Below is a video of Kalybos and his wife Antwiwaa doing the viral Tshwala Bami Dance Challenge.

Reactions as Kalybos and Antwiwaa get goofy in the video

Below are comments on the video of Kalybos and Antwiwaa dancing harmoniously to the viral South African song.

vanessrebecca said:

The lady is very beautiful I really admire her God bless ur union dear

Lovekiera said:

Kalybos I beg don’t infect the lady with the sickness I beg❤️.

MaameNtriwaa3 said:

They look good together ❤️.much love.

maameboahemaa967 said:

Those saying mother and son, how is ur love life? Hope ur partner posts u like thisor that is why u are bitter.

The billionaires wife ❤️ said:

Another day to remind you to marry your best friend ❤️❤️✌️

