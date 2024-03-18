Ghanaian UK-based gospel musician and deliverance pastor Sonnie Badu has revealed that about 78% of Gospel Musicians in the US are Gay

He says this also includes very big Bishops who many look up to

Sonnie Badu said when the identities of these people are made public, Churches may not play their songs again

Ghana's parliament has passed the controversial Anti-LGBTQ bill nearly three years after it was first proposed.

In a recent interview with Accra FM, Ghanaian UK-based gospel musician Sonnie Badu revealed that 78 per cent of the gospel musicians in the US are gay.

He added that once people get to identify these people and know their true sexual orientation, "we" as a nation may never want to listen or sing any of their songs again.

Sonnie Badu's revelation

Sonnie Badu recounted a time he attended a gospel awards show and was told by one gospel artiste to keep mute about everything he may see during the show. He says if the names of these persons become public, we may never invite them to the country again. With the rate at which indoctrination of the rainbow community is spreading, he says he has banned his kids from watching YouTube.

Personally, in my house, my kids don't watch YouTube anymore. There isn't any content without propagating the LGBTQ+ agenda. Even with Disney World, there is nothing innocent being shown anymore, even though their attempt is subtle, it has lasting effects on the young viewer, he said.

In America, about 78% of gospel musicians are gay. When you find out these musicians' identities, I am sure churches in Ghana will stop playing their songs. An American gospel musician told me one time at a gospel show that he is aware of my sexual orientation, so whatever I witness during the show, I should keep it to myself. This is a big thing in the US, even with Bishops that many look up to, many of them are also gay, he added.

