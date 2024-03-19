DJ Switch and Camidoh, in a TikTok video, danced happily to South African hit song Tshwala Bam to the delight of Ghanaians

In the video, the pair performed the dance moves to the viral trend and rocked wide smiles as they did the popular dance

In the comments section of the video shared by DJ Switch, netizens were quick to praise them and express their admiration for them

DJ Switch and Ghanaian musician Camidoh were seen dancing joyously to the South African hit song Tshwala Bam in a video. The video, which has since gone viral, shows the pair performing the dance moves associated with the popular trend, their faces lit up with wide smiles as they danced.

DJ Switch and Camidoh dance Photo Source: parentsofdjswitchghana

Source: TikTok

DJ Switch and Camidoh, while standing side by side, moved their bodies as Tshwala Bam played in the background.

Throughout the video, DJ Switch and Camidoh seemed very happy as they did the dance. The video ends with DJ Switch and Camidoh laughing. Their smiles were as wide as ever.

DJ Switch shared the TikTok video on her account, and it did not take long for it to attract attention. Ghanaians were quick to express their admiration for DJ Switch and Camidoh in the comments section.

DJ Switch sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Blessings said:

Why most musicians do not know how to dance ?eeeiii

EvAnGeLiCaL dAnCeRs commented:

I really love this girl keep on soaring higher

Wezzomedia reacted:

Kaiish,this your moves DJ Switch Ghana is more than A1

DJ Switch acts in Twi

In another story, DJ Switch, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, acted over a hilarious Twi soundtrack and impressed Ghanaians with her acting skills.

The adorable young lady made some funny antics while she mimicked the soundtrack and acted out its humorous content.

In the comments section of the video, many of her followers were quick to point out how funny she is and praised her acting skills.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh