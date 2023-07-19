Kumawood actor Sunsum Ahuofe recently stepped out with his mother and others to have fun

Kumawood actor Sunsum Ahuofe, known in private life as Yaw Adu, has been spotted showing off his mother in a video.

Sunsum Ahuofe recently stepped out with his mother. In the company of others, the two went to the X5 Pub at Krofrom in Kumasi.

In a video shared on TikTok page @nahbaffdotcom, Sunsum was walking with the mother and two others on the pub premises.

The person who captured the video was heard asking the Kumawood actor who he was moving with, and he swiftly replied.

Sunsum raised his head and asked who the guy thought was walking with him, a sarcastic suggestion to remind the guy of the striking resemblance he shares with the mother.

See the video below:

Sunsum's fans react to video of his mother

The video of Sunsum and his mother has sparked reactions from his admirers. While some observed that he looked handsome, others pointed to the resemblance between the actor and his mother.

Kumi Kasa said:

Like mother like son

goddess of all GODDESS said:

he looks handsome oo

TikTok said:

A crab does not give birth to a bird

Nana Akua 2229 said:

Sumsum your mom is so beautiful

Sunsum Ahuofedua Claims Kwaku Manu Built A School Before Lil Win

Meanwhile, Sunsum Ahuofedua recently revealed that actor Kwaku Manu built a school before Lil Win.

He detailed the claims by the latter that he was the first Kumawood actor to build a school as false.

Sumsum made these claims while talking about some Kumawood legends who need to be appreciated by Ghanaians.

Sunsum Ahuofe Says Marrying As A Superstar Is Difficult

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sunsum Ahuofe had opened up about the difficulties of marriage.

The actor said that marriage was a complex union, especially for celebrities like himself, and revealed that he was single.

He said due to their line of work, celebrities often socialise and get into contact with lots of women, which breeds mistrust from their partners.

