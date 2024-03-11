Showboy, a known acquaintance of Medikal and Okese1, has shared his thoughts on the rappers' revived beef

The socialite alleged that Medikal and his label boss had conspired to attack Okese1 spiritually

This comes after a video of Medikal warning Okese1 about upcoming attacks on his life surfaced online

Ghanaian socialite and music executive, who recently got deported from the US, Showboy has chimed in on Medikal's allegations against Okese1.

Medikal alleged that his colleague Okese1 had been spiritually attacked, leading to him losing his dad and a Range Rover in the space of six months.

Medikal also disclosed that Okese1 had gone broke and was looking to sell off his mansion in Ghana and relocate to the US.

Medikal, Showboy and Okese1. Photo source: Instagram/AmgMedikal, X/Showbeezy, X/Okese1

Source: Instagram

Showboy defends Okese1

Showboy has been a close acquaintance of both rappers. He took to social media to broker a truce between the rappers when their banter began.

Speaking on the feud, Showboy shot down Medikal's claims, saying:

"Okese1 is not broke! Mdk is lying. Mdk no Dey trend again; mdk is suffering from international appeal. International blacko is in America performing and u go see mdk in Ghana insulting. ibi frustration he want put for okese in top trend!! Okese 1 is Goat na today."

While Showboy shot down Medikal's claims about Okese1 being bankrupt, he also reiterated that Okese1 had been spiritually attacked.

According to Showboy, Medikal and his label boss, Criss Waddle, combined to orchestrate Okese1's spiritual problems. He said this in a new post on X.

Netizens react to Showboy's claims

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Showboy's claims.

@kwadwosamuel101 said:

We know you, you dey come show Allo support and later beg for momo

@1realgadafi wrote:

Lmao who even takes a deportee seriously? you’re just a problematic person.

@OTF_Khlaxic shared:

Ebi today wey I see say you no be serious plus you no get sense add. How Medikal go use Okese to trend na okese national appeal sef he no get na international appeal

Medikal offers to fly M.anifest to London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal had offered to fly M.anifest to London for his upcoming show at the O2 Arena's Indigo venue.

He made his offer after cleaning the air that he held no grudges against M.anifest despite their past misunderstandings.

