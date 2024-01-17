Ghanaian presenter Blakk Rasta has heavily criticised Nana Kwame Bediako, better known as Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar

In a video, the radio show host labelled The New Force leader as a fool after he shared details of their harsh exchanges on WhatsApp

Netizens have since taken to the comments area of the video on Facebook to share their thoughts

Ghanaian media personality Blakk Rasta, born Abubakar Ahmed, has firmly descended on The New Force Leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, famed as Freedom Jacob Caesar, aka Cheddar.

The 3FM presenter harshly criticised the businessman following intense exchanges between the two on WhatsApp.

Blakk Rasta claimed Freedom Jacob Caesar threatened to place him where he belonged.

''I will buy your radio station and demote you. I will not take food out of your mouth, but I will place you where you belong,'' portions of Freedom Jacob Caesar's alleged message to Blakk Rasta read.

The media personality responded in equal measure when he told Freedom Jacob Caesar he would reduce him to humility.

It is not clear what sparked the controversy between the two. However, Blakk Rasta has been critical of the businessman since he declared his intention to become president of Ghana.

Netizens react to the video of Blakk Rasta

Folks have watched the footage of Blakk Rasta, which was posted by media personality Caleb Nii Boye, and shared diverse thoughts about it.

Ebenezer Mawuko commented:

Yes, you deserve it..... Look at you angry for what, you no see anything yet.

Kekeli Akosua asked:

Caleb did black Rasta asked nam 1 where he got his money to sign him and gave him a pajaro. Such a double standard!

Nana Kwabena Sampong Jnr replied:

Kekeli Akosua, Blakk Rasta is just a hater.

Menez Michael reacted:

He can buy you and your rasta all.

Ohene Miracles posted:

Black rasta is always fighting people... Which kind of village life be this.

Papa Elliot said:

Black Rasta has issues with everybody. You talk too much Rasta. Sometimes blink an eye to issues and be silent wai.

Nana Kwame Bediako reveals he derives inspiration from poverty

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that businessman-turned-politician Nana Kwame Bediako said poverty inspired him.

During an interview on TV3's New Day on Thursday, January 11, the convenor of The New Force movement added that he is also motivated by the nation's leaders, including personalities from the 60s.

