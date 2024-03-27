Artiste manager Mr Logic said that he spends on average GH¢8,000 daily during an interview with YouTuber Zionfelix

Giving a breakdown, Mr Logic said that he has several employees and people he is taking care of

The amount quoted in the interview sparked debate among many Ghanaians in the comments

Ghanaian talent manager Mr Logic disclosed that he spends GH¢8,000 daily, and he gave a breakdown in a recent interview that has since gone viral.

Mr Logic gives a breakdown of his daily expenses

In an interview with famous Ghanaian YouTuber Zionfelix, Mr Logic said that he has several employees and people he is taking care of.

"Honestly, my daily expenditure is hot. In a day, on average, it might probably be too much for someone. But for someone on my level, I can spend GH¢8,000."

Zionfelix was surprised at the amount he quoted and told him to explain further, and he said sometimes the amount is GH¢6,000.

Mr Logic said that sometimes people will call him to cater for certain expenses of theirs and he has to electronically send them money. However, he said there are days when no one burdens him with financial expenses.

Mr Logic, who is also a pundit on UTV's United Showbiz, also said he spends GH¢1,000 daily on fuel since he has a lot of rounds to do in town.

Below is the snippet of Mr Logis's interview with Zionfelix that has gone viral.

Reactions as Mr Logic says he spends GH¢8k daily

Many people could not believe that Mr Logic spends that much money daily, as they opined it was a lie. The video caused a stir and sparked debate on social media.

Below are the thoughts of many people:

jayke_computers said:

Wei , unnecessary pressure saaa kwa

shinenebwoy said:

how can you tell me this story

dsg_2chainz said:

Like he go Dey beg for momo anytime he Dey do live make he shun Dey lie.

@tamnadvardis7039 said:

I can see Shatta Wale give Logic pressure by showing his house.

@Kwejotv said:

So he spends 2.5 billion every month, what's his monthly salary.. you guys ain't fooling us anymore.

@ebenezeramankwah3995 said:

This is top top top lies. GH¢8000 per day? Why he think say we be kids or what?

Below is the full interview of Mr Logic on Zionfelix TV where he shared details of his daily expenses.

