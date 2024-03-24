Ghanaian politician Nana Kwame Bediako spoke aggressively when asked by an interviewer what job he did to amass wealth

In the viral video, he said he said he was an industrialist, visionary, philanthropist, humanitarian, and entrepreneur

The video got many people criticising his public speaking skills

Aspiring Ghanaian president Nana Kwame Bediako aka Freedom Jacob Caesar, went viral after he aggressively spoke about the job he does in an interview.

Nana Kwame Bediako opened up about his source of wealth

In an exclusive interview with Pure 95.7FM, the interviewer questioned Nana Kwame Bediako's source of wealth and asked him what jobs he does to fuel such a luxury lifestyle.

Answering the question, the running mate of The New Force said:

"I am an industrialist, I am a visionary. Philanthropist, humanitarian, entrepreneur. Go and bring someone that has all these credentials and credibility.

Bragging about what he does, Cheddar as he is also known, bragged about acquiring all these titles, adding that there is no one who holds such.

He spoke about the power of knowledge and how it will impact the Ghanaian presidency positively.

Below is a video of Nana Kwame Bediako opening up about what he does.

Reactions as Nana Kwame Bediako spoke about what he does for work

In the comment section of the post, many people wondered why Nana Kwame Bediako spoke with so much aggression, as they opined that he needed to polish up his public speaking skills.

Below are the thoughts of Ghanaians on the video:

ameyaw112 said:

Eii, eye critical

mrs.j.vee said:

He needs help with public speaking, but otherwise, he has a great vision

ewoemega9 said:

My tiktokers, new sound alert

spink05 said:

Me under pressure at the police station

bigfredericko said:

He is more desperate and doesn’t even listen to understand to get simple answers

cdk_martin said:

Abotr3 eerr eihh papa

don_breezygh said:

He’s talking like those our Kumasi pastors, still The New Force anyway

madjowa74 said:

Why is he talking aggressively

