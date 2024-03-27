Blogger Ameyaw Debrah took to his Instagram page to complain about the water cuts he had been experiencing lately and how it had affected his expenditure

He shared a photo of his water bill from February and how the amount was close to how much he paid to fill his water tank despite him not having constant water supply

Many people shared their thoughts on the post

Famous Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah lamented about the water crisis situation in the country and how it was affecting his finances.

Ameyaw Debrah in photos. Image Credit: @ameyaw112

Ameyaw Debrah opened up about the water crisis he was facing

In a post on his Instagram page on March 27, 2024, Ameyaw Debrah said his water has not been flowing frequently and that he has been experiencing water cuts.

Due to this, his household has had to resort to using water in a water tank; unfortunately, when the water in the tank ran out, he had to top it up by spending GH¢500.

He shared a picture of the receipt of his water bill for February from the Ghana Water Company Limited, and it was GH¢540.59, which is not far from how much it cost him to refill his water tank.

In the caption of the post, Mr Debrah wrote:

"Surviving Accra is not easy oh chale. I have been having water issues for some days now. And it cost me 500ghc just to fill this tank using mobile water suppliers, which is close to my water bill for the whole of last month."

Below is a post by Ameyaw Debrah highlighting the water crisis he is facing.

Reactions as Ameyaw Debrah complained about water cuts in his area

Many people shared their thoughts on Ameyaw Debrah's post, with many advising him. Others also laughed at the situation.

Below are some reactions:

drraybeat said:

I see some bottles at the corner

gamashie_blogger said:

I can see some beer crate there bro , is it finish in it pls ?

fa_fa_li_ said:

Not me looking at his neck I’m sort thou

akwesikyeremateng said:

Masa stop complaining and leave life, you are complaining then what do you expect me to do.

lay_dogs said:

Dig a well bruh…

fawzia.dk said:

Still your water bill will come as always. Take note.

