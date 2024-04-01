Former priestess Nana Agradaa caused a stir on social media when she and her husband got personal on stage during dancehall musician Samini's performance in Kwahu

The couple were at Kwahu to enjoy the Easter festivities in the town together with other travellers

Many people were unhappy with their actions in the video

Founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Nana Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah, stole the spotlight during dancehall musician Samini's performance in Kwahu during the Easter festivities.

Agradaa and her husband do sultry dance moves at Kwahu

In the video, Samini was busily entertaining the crowd who were at Kwahu to celebrate the Easter festivities.

A concert was held on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, where various Ghanaian musicians took to the stage to thrill ravers to their all-time bangers.

However, one video that caused a stir was how personal Nana Agradaa and Mr Asiamah got on stage during Samini's performance.

Below is a video of Nana Agradaa and her husband dancing on stage during Samini's performance in Kwahu.

Reactions to the video of Nana Agradaa and her husband dancing at a festival

Many people were not pleased with Nana Agradaa and her husband's actions at the event after watching the video.

Below are the reactions of many Ghanaians:

brada_raph said:

Those people who attended Agradaa church are they mentally stable?

nazlyn_4real said:

Things are not the same anymore in KODA's voice

gloriaantwiboasiako4553 said:

I love Agradaa so much. She lives life to the fullest. Stress free life. She deserves an award. An ambassador 4 entertainment

okor_dede_1 said:

This woman is really living her life oo

akuaexcellency said:

All I can say is Aboooooooooooooooooooooooozigi

aba_lertty said:

Happiness is the key ❤❤

"Aboozigi": Nana Agradaa and hubby count heaps of money from Jan 1 service

YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghanaian priestess Nana Agradaa caught her husband, Angel Asiamah, counting the offertory their church members gave on January 1, 2024, as they ushered in the new year.

While counting the money, the founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry showered her husband with compliments as she admired his handsomeness.

The video got many people laughing hard, while others were unhappy that people still attended their church and gave so much money as an offertory.

