A barbershop became the centre of a dramatic scene when a young man’s heartfelt declaration received a harsh rebuke

The unexpected outburst from the lady, captured in a video, grabbed the attention of the barber and the waiting clients

Since emerging on the internet, the widely viewed clip has ignited conversation about the fierce confrontation

A young man garnered the spotlight in a barbershop with waiting clients when a lady heavily descended on him for daring to profess love to her.

The incident captured the attention of the barber and the clients. It appeared the young man had made his heartfelt declaration when no one was paying attention to them.

Unaware of the drama that would unfold, he pressed forward with his quest to be in a relationship with the lady, but he was met with a vehement response.

In a video, the lady angrily jabs the young man standing before her. Her reaction, nothing short of explosive, drew the attention of onlookers and the barber who asked for details.

The lady further rebuked and denigrated the young man for daring to propose love while explaining her side of the incident to the barber.

Watch the video below:

This incident comes after another young lady rejected a proposal from a gentleman who mustered the courage to pop the question in front of congregants. A young man also took to TikTok to ask his followers to pray for him after his girlfriend rejected his marriage proposal in public.

Netizens react to confrontation between lady and young man

The clip, widely viewed on the X account of @jeremyb, sparked conversations. YEN.com.gh gathered some here.

@OriginalObeng said:

some of us no fit approach women already, and seeing something like this even makes it worse for us.

@meet_nightness commented:

He needed that. This is how women force men into building themselves. He’s going to be okay.

@NtimBarima indicated:

“The worst she can do is say no.”

@d3kst3 said:

Sometimes as a guy, you should know when to approach chale. Yawa barb you wey u dey run.

@kojo_snypa asked:

Slow o aah but why the girl Dey diss am.

@wtf_rema wrote:

The girl ein house no good so she for search rich nigga wey your man too.

Ghanaian woman wails over heartbreak from her ex-boyfriend

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a video surfaced on social media, generating massive reactions.

The post on the Instagram timeline of Calvinisworldwide saw a young woman, identified as Hamdia, looking very emotional and crying at a point after her boyfriend broke up with her.

The young woman capturing the video tried consoling the broken-hearted young woman to no avail.

