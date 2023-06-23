Farmhouse Productions CEO Ivan Quashigah has expressed an interest in adapting Yvonne Nelson's memoir into a movie or stage play.

In an interview, the award-winning filmmaker indicated that it will be an honour to direct a film based on the book.

Yvonne's memoir titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, was released on Sunday, June 18, 2023, and has shaken social media with some explosive revelations.

Ivan Quashigah wants to adapt Yvonne Nelson's memoir for a film

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson talsk about Sarokodie and Ala Adjetey

Among the many revelations is Yvonne's disclosure that she once got pregnant for award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The mother of one said she had a relationship with Sarkodie which ended after she got pregnant and got rid of it at the behest of the rapper.

Also, she revealed that her mother once named the venerated late former Speaker of Parliament Peter Ala Adjetey as her real father.

But after taking steps to unravel the truth, she realised her mother had lied to her.

YOLO Director reacts to Yvonne Nelson's Memoir

With these big revelations, Yvonne Nelson's memoir has received massive attention and Ivan Quashigah thinks Yvonne's story should be put on the screen.

In a video shared by Hitz FM, Quashigah, who directed the popular Things We Do For Love series and its sequel YOLO, described her as a multitalented actress who has grown over the years.

“I am not surprised because when I first met Yvonne, right after she did the Miss Ghana competition, and I was looking for stars for ‘Fortune Island’, my self produced Television series, I saw something in her, she actually rapped during the casting and she did a lot of things that made me see that she has several facets to herself and I knew that she was not only going to become a great actress, but she will do so many other things and this is one of those things and I’m very proud about what I’m seeing today,” he stated.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh