Hip-life legend Reggie Rockstone has decried the economic woes of Ghana and other African countries

In an appearance on D-Black's Unkut Show, the rapper suggested a drastic measure in dealing with those responsible for the troubles of Africa

According to him, one of the ways to deal with such bad managers of the African economies is to lock them up or shoot them

Renowned Ghanaian rapper Reggie Rockstone has ignited controversy by advocating for a radical approach to address the country's and Africa's economic woes, even suggesting imprisonment and executions for those responsible.

In a recent appearance on the Unkut Show hosted by rapper D-Black, the Hiplife originator did not mince words, lambasting the current state of affairs in Africa, which he described as a severe case of neocolonialism and imperialism.

When asked what measures he would take to rectify the situation, the 59-year-old artiste proposed a drastic solution that involved incarcerating and, alarmingly, executing those who have contributed to the economic crisis while living lavishly at the expense of the masses.

The man often flaunts his big family said:

"You've got to show them. Lock some folks up; some people have got to be shot," Rockstone stated, acknowledging the extreme nature of his comments but justifying them by citing the devastating impact of poverty on human lives.

"In saying this, it might sound too drastic to you, but do you realize how many people poverty kills? And you've got folks out here living the life and living lavishly. Listen, when somebody dies because they cannot afford hospital treatment, that's murder," he added.

