Legendary music curator Reggie Rockstone has shared his opinion on some issues stunting the entertainment industry's growth

He mentioned the effects of pushing negative news on the industry and the Ghanaian community as a whole

Reggie Rockstone pointed out to YEN.com.gh that the media could do better in their agenda-setting roles

According to Hiplife Grandpapa Reggie Rockstone, Ghanaian media push more negative news about their local artistes.

He pointed out that this behaviour disrupts the creativity of those harshly criticised, bringing their morale down.

Reggis Rockstone disclosed this attitude in the entertainment industry and a general mindset.

Reggie Rockstone explained his position to YEN.com.gh.

He said, "Generally, we organically gravitate towards bad news. In the whole world over, Ghanaians seem to ravel in it."

"Let me give an example. Anytime that you see a post of a Ghanaian performing. Let's say Sarkodie is doing a show wherever, and you read the comments. It's like Ghanaians are laughing at their own people."

Reggie Rockstone details the damage negative news does to the industry

Reggie Rockstone further explained the effects of not uplifting local artistes.

He told YEN.com.gh how Nigerians have been able to market themselves effectively on the global music market using their media.

Reggie Rockstone said, "I think it's very disheartening. It doesn't encourage the artiste because it seems like your people are clowning you. When would we also boost our artistes?

Because once upon a time, these same Nigerians were looking at us. We were their inspiration. And today, because they take pride in their own and support each other, look at where they have reached now."

Reggie Rockstone hails Camidoh for grabbing the BET nomination

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Reggie Rockstone's opinions about Camidoh's performance and participation at the BET.

Although Camidoh won no awards, he earned much praise for his performance, entertaining guests before the main show.

Reggie Rockstone said Camidoh still emerged as a winner without stage applause and a plaque.

He further disclosed opportunities now open to the singer because of his association with the BET brand.

