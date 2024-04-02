A Ghanaian man, who travelled to the US, said he would not accept to be a mechanic in Ghana even though that is what he does abroad

The gentleman called Tiptoe, in an interview, said he works as a mechanic in the US Army and is proud to do so

He added that the benefits of joining the US military are enormous, and that influenced his decision to join

A Ghanaian man, who lives in the US, has disclosed that he would not do the same job he does abroad if he was in Ghana.

The man, whose name is Tiptoe, said he is in the US Army and works as a mechanic.

However, in an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Tiptoe said he wouldn't work as a mechanic if he lived in Ghana.

“I’m very proud to disclose it. If I were in Ghana, I wouldn’t work as a mechanic, but I’m a mechanic in the US Army.”

He explained further that when he arrived abroad, he wanted to be in the medical field, but he realised quickly that he needed money to pay his fees.

He considered the opportunities available as a student and a military man and decided to join the army. He also considered the army's pension package, which he thought was good.

Man narrates how Ghana army rejected him, but he is now in the military abroad

In another story, a man with the TikTok handle @achieve_doctor revealed how the Ghana Army turned him down when he applied.

But he had been accepted into the military in a foreign nation.

He said that the Ghana Army rejected him because of his height, cross-eyed eyesight, and inability to pay GH¢8,000 to allegedly bribe a representative during the body selection stage of the military recruitment process.

