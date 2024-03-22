Bukom Bnaku's son Ambitious Tilapia is booked to fight for the gold medal in the boxing division of the 13th African Games in Ghana

The talented professional boxer beat DR Congo’s Nathan Nlandu via a split decision in the cruiserweight division

Many people congratulated him, while others admired his dance moves, which was a celebration of his win

Abubakar Kamoko, aka Ambitious Tilapia, the son of former Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, famously known as Bukom Banku, emerged as the winner in the bout against DR Congo’s Nathan Nlandu via a split decision in the cruiserweight division of the 13th African Games.

Bukom Banku's son Ambitious Tilapia in the 13th African Games. Image Credit: @ghhyper1

Bukom Banku's son to compete for gold medal at 13th African Games

Ambitious Tilapia joins Samuel Takyi and Mohammed Amadu as they have booked a spot in the final at the 13th African Games boxing division.

The trio will join fellow boxers Joseph Commey and Mohammed Aryeetey in the finals to compete for the ultimate gold medal on Friday, March 22, 2024.

The budding boxer, who is following in the steps of his father, Bukom Banku, is set to compete for the gold medal in the tournament.

Ambitious Tilapia's feat in the tournament is one his father could not match during his prime in his career. Bukom Banku claimed the bronze medal in 1999 in South Africa.

Below is a video of Ambitious Tilapia being announced as the winner of the bout between Ghana and DR Congo.

Reactions as Bukom Banku's son Ambitious Tilapia makes Ghana proud

Many people congratulated Ambitious Tilapia, while others talked about his celebration in the video.

lgp_jnr said:

Father name is Banku and his son is tilapia Their home will always be fun

str8_bk_2t said:

Stop ab0rtion and using CD's u say no... See how kids are making their parents proud

nana_tibua said:

Trust him to give you those Ga dance moves anytime he wins

iameugeniapieterson said:

Oh wow he made his father proud bigups

bornstunner1z said:

Every Ghanaian is winning except for Akuffo Addo and Black Stars

waynemcmckay said:

Tilapia promised Banku , he is going to mke him proud !! ❤️

zabudmoney said:

The dance alone

laddiesmirror said:

And they played his song like father like son

Another video of Ambitious Tilapaia celebrating his win.

