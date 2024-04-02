The elderly mother of multiple award-winning gospel singer Empress Gifty stole the spotlight at her daughter's headline concert, The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC)

The elderly mother of gospel musician Empress Gifty stole the show at her daughter's headline concert, The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC).

The spiritual concert took place on Easter Monday, April 1, 2024, at Ashale Botwe, Accra.

Empess Gifty's mother gave fire moves at TREC 2024

In a video circulating on social media, Empress Gifty's mother was dressed elegantly in her pink attire. She rocked an oversized long dress and accessorised her look by wearing a beautiful head-piece.

Empress Gifty's mother danced with so much passion and energy which awed many of the guests at the event such that they cheered her on, while others joined her to dance and captured the memorable moment onto their smartphones.

Below is a beautiful video of Empress Gifty's elderly mother dnaicng and signing at her headline concert, TREC 2024.

Reactions as Empress Gifty's elderly mother gives fire moves at TREC 2024

The video touched the hearts of actresses Gloria Sarfo, Beverly Afaglo and many other Ghanaians who admired how Empress Gifty's mother supported her at her headline concert, TREC 2024.

Below are some of the beautiful reactions from people:

gloriaosarfo said:

Number one fan kind of motherMothers♥️

blay4190 said:

I like the way you support your daughter. I tap into it

debs_closset said:

She is proud of her daughter

beverly_afaglo said:

This woman is just like my mother

afiapokua2024 said:

If you have a mother like this in every corners of your life hold her well ❤️❤️

miss_dickson_01 said:

Noko mother

cylotevents_gh said:

Awwwnnnn mother’s love ❤️ is unconditional ❤❤❤❤❤

seybakope said:

She's her number one chearleader. A mother to behold

