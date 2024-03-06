TikTok influencer Aba Dope attended Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn's wedding in Accra

Aba appeared in a pink corseted gown which revealed her hourglass shape and ample bosom

But her videos at the wedding have triggered a backlash from a Nigerian lady who says Aba was trying to upstage the bride

Ghanaian socialite and TikTok influencer Aba Dope has found herself at the centre of a fierce backlash over her choice of attire at the recent wedding of Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn.

The Nigerian gospel artiste and his Ghanaian wife got married in a two-day ceremony from March 1 to March 2.

Aba Dope has been criticised for her outfit at Moses Bliss wedding Photo source: @aba_dope, @cameraboss

Aba Dope was one of the many people at the high-profile marriage ceremony. She appeared in a form-fitting pink corset dress, accentuating her curves and drawing attention to her cleavage.

Videos of Aba 'slaying' at the wedding have irked some Nigerians, sparking talk about appropriate wedding guest attires.

A Nigerian social media influencer Born Black Gifty publicly criticised Aba Dope for what she saw as an attempt to upstage the bride with her extravagant and revealing outfit.

Gifty accused Aba Dope of lacking modesty, contrasting her style with the bride's simple yet classy look.

Ghanaians defend Aba Dope's choice of dress for Moses Bliss' wedding

The concerns of the Nigerian lady have been brushed off by some Ghanaians who chanced upon the video. For many of them, the lady was only angry because Moses Bliss married from Ghana instead of marrying a Nigerian.

joan_nne said:

But what’s wrong with her dress? Go mind your business and stop hating others.

vonny.oparebea said:

All diz alata pipo kraaa weytin dey sup .... mtchewww did Moses promise you all marriage not our fault say he found a worthy woman in our Ghanaian sis ....so mk una rest

bravishnu said:

Because Moses Bliss didn’t marry any of their girls, they are just hurt

smartk96 said:

So if the bride refuses to dress a certain way, guests should also dress way below what they’re used to? How is the guest even supposed to know the kind of dress the bride would wear so as to not dress more than the bride!

Moses Bliss' wife shows skin & hugs man in photo

Meanwhile, some critics have dug up the photo quickly to prove the gospel Moses Bliss' wife is not as upright and modest as her no-makeup looks suggest.

In the image shared on Instagram, Wiseborn is seen tightly hugging the young man while beaming a broad smile.

A narrator who spoke with a Nigerian accent in the background audio pointed out that Moses Bliss' wife was wearing a sleeveless dress that showed her back while hugging the man with her chest.

