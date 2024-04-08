Patricia Morales, the fiancée of Ghanaian footballer Iñaki Williams, celebrated him after his club won the 24th Copa del Rey

She shared pictures from the memorable night and wrote a touching message to him

Many people talked about how Iñaki and his brother, Nico, eating fufu ahead of the match had a positive influence on them winning the cup

Patricia Morales, the fiancée of Ghanaian footballer Iñaki Williams, wrote a touching message to him after his club. Athletic Club, won the Copa del Rey.

Iñaki Williams' fiancée Patricia Morales celebrates him. Image Credit: @patricia_moraless_ and @williaaaams

Source: Instagram

Iñaki Williams' fiancée celebrate him

Iñaki Williams' fiancée Patricia Morales shared memorable pictures from the night Athletic Bilbao beat Mallorca to win the 24th Copa del Rey on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

In the caption of the post, she wrote in Spanish and when translated to English she said:

A lo bajini…… 2024 let’s go ✈️

Reacting to the post, the Black Stars forward said he loved her. He wrote:

Love u ❤

Below is a carousel post of Iñaki Williams' fiancée celebrating him after Athletic Club won the 24th Copa del Rey.

Reactions to the post

Many people in the comment section encouraged Iñaki Williams to eat fufu and soup before games to enable him to win. Others also thanked his mother for feeding him and his brother Nico Williams the famous Ghanaian delicacy ahead of the Copa del Rey final.

Below are some of the congratulatory messages from fans:

blackstarsofghana_ said:

❤️ Congratulations Kwaku!

andreayew10 said:

❤congrats!!

kwameoasante said:

Fufu power!!

outfit_trey said:

The Fufu worked perfectly

koranteng78 said:

Win win there's no competition

anannew1978 said:

Fufuo has given you power to win copa del rey

bamfi_nana said:

Dont stop eating Fufu

blandon_jack80 said:

The Fufu hits in different ways, mama got to double the plate next time

Below is a photo of Iñaki Williams and his brother Nico posing with the Copa del Rey trophy.

Iñaki Williams hugs brother in tears after Copa del Rey win

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Iñaki Williams was captured hugging his brother Nico Williams while crying heavily after their Athletic Club won the 24th Copa del Rey.

Their team won against Mallorca on 4-2 penalties after a 1-1 draw in the finals of the Copa del Rey, which was played on April 6, 2024, at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

Many people hailed the brothers for being an influential force in the journey of Athletic Club's victory.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh