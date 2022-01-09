Actress Nana Ama McBrown has released a video grooving to Akwaboah's song, Obiaa , featuring singer Cina Soul

She captured the exciting moment dancing while singing the song verbatim with passion

Akwaboah has reacted by uploading the adorable video on his Instagram account with a sweet caption

A video of actress Nana Ama McBrown grooving to highlife singer Akwboah's song, Obiaa, featuring singer Cina Soul, has warmed hearts.

The multi-talented movie star, who doubles as a television presenter, has on several occasions performed the popular songs of acclaimed musicians to the delight of many.

Nana Ama McBrown combines live band performance with her interviews on UTV's United Showbiz, and she never disappoints or fails to deliver.

Sharing the video

In a heartwarming video uploaded on her Instagram account, the entertainer is seen grooving to Obiaa by the highlife musician Akwaboah.

Nana Ama McBrown captured herself singing the song verbatim with passion while constantly taking glances at a family photo of herself, her husband, and baby Maxin behind her.

She captioned the video as:

''Check My Dance to @akwaboahmusic #Obiaa'' she said, and asked ''Love Me Like This or Move anaaa?''

Akwaboah's reaction

Reacting to the video, Akwaboah uploaded the clip on his Instagram account with a sweet caption, saying:

''Awww, my heart ❤️ @iamamamcbrownw. Wbekumi nso menwu #Obiaa is everything .''

Several people have also reacted after Nana Ama McBrown released the Instagram video.

Cliff_success commented:

''Wo ho f33rf3 s3 Angel Gabriel yere.''

Nicedream2g2 indicated that Akwaboah is talented.

''The guy is super good . Very excellent musician. He is a poet.''

Jubella_berries said:

''Empress you be too much ❤️❤️❤️ love you .''

Akua_pinamangavenue said:

''Woy3 kama oo.''

Source: YEN.com.gh