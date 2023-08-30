Actress Fella Makafui celebrated her daughter, Island Frimpong, as she turned a year older on August 30, 2023

She posted lovely pictures of her daughter slaying in two different outfits and posing elegantly in them

Sista Afia, Tracey Boakye, Felicia Osei and many others took to the comment section of the post to wish her

Actress Fella Makafui celebrated her daughter Island Frimpong on social media as she turned three on August 30, 2023.

Island Frimpong and her mother Fella Makafui look gorgeous in photos. Image Credit: @fellamakafui @islandfrimpong

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui celebrates Island Fimpond as she turns three

For her first outfit, Island Frimpong wore a blue and pink coloured gown that had a veil made out of the same colour attached to her waist.

Her hair was styled into two sections, twisted and secured with colourful ribbons.

The top part of the dress was made of blue sparkling lace, and the tulle puff at the bottom was part blue and part pink.

Sharing the photos, Fella Makafui referred to Island as the best child a parent could ask for. She added that she had made her a better person and is forever grateful to her.

Mrs Frimpong further wrote:

Being your mother has been the best job of my life. Keep growing into the special person you are! Love you so much my princess. We got you for life ❤️❤️ Happy birthday Island @islandfrimpong

Below is a carousel post of Island Frimpong in her first outfit for her birthday photoshoot.

Island Frimpong's second outfit

For her second outfit, Island Frimpong wore a knee-length pleated dress. The long sleeves were made of tulle fabric. The tulle fabric was also used to create puff ends around her wrist and across her chest.

She kept the same hairdo as the first outfit. She smiled and posed beautifully in the photos.

Below is a carousel post of Island Frimpong slaying in her second birthday outfit.

Ghanaians join Fella Makafui in celebrating Island Firmpong

Fella Makafui's celebrity friends Sista Afia, Tracey Boakye, and Felicia Osei, among others, wished Island Frimpong a happy birthday.

Others also highlighted the striking resemblance between Island Frimpong and her mother in the comments.

sista.afia said:

Awww Happy birthday beautiful

tracey_boakye stated:

Happy birthday princess ❤️

kokobykhloe commented:

What an actual angel ❤️❤️❤️

king_____ly said:

Happy birthday to her

osei__felicia remarked:

Happy birthday Princess

berlamundi said:

Awww she’s so pretty. Happy birthday to her

brodashaggi remarked:

Happy birthday Princess ❤️

de_bakers_king said:

How can u give birth to yourself like this

________lunchos stated:

You don't need to look for your childhood pictures anymore cos God has recreated your exact direct replica of your childhood memories in your baby. Happy birthday mom's twin

Island Frimpong sends Fella Makafui a touching message while away in Dubai

YEN.com.gh reported that Island Frimpong shared a touching message to her mother, Fella Makafui, who was away from home and on a trip to Dubai.

Sharing the message on her Instagram stories, she told Fella Makafui how much she misses her and that she should come home soon.

Source: YEN.com.gh