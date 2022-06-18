Who is Nana Acheampong? Everything about the Ghanian highlife musician

After the fall of the British Empire in Ghana, many musicians came up with a unique music genre specifically for Ghana called highlife. The genre combines local fusions of African metre and western jazz melodies and uses traditional Akan music's melodic and main rhythmic structures. Many artists popularised the genre throughout the country, and it even became the number one genre for Ghanaians living aboard. Nana Acheampong is one of the musicians who has helped popularise the genre and its varieties.

Nana Acheampong is a Ghanaian highlife musician. He is well known as the other half of the famous Lumba brothers who popularised Burger-Highlife, a distinctive form of highlife music. Acheampong joined the music industry in the '80s and has released several top hits such as Abu aka mesim, Casanova, Kata w'ani te, Deobrenodi, Nipa, and Se eye wode. He is among the most respected musicians in Ghana.

Nana Acheampong’s profile summary

Full name Ernest 'Owoahene' Nana Acheampong Gender Male Date of birth 16 August 1966 Nana Acheampong's age 55 years (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Abuakwa, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Partner Mariam Acheampong Children Leroy Acheampong, Jackline Acheampong - Gyakie School Konadu Yiadom Primary School College Kumasi Technical Institute Profession Musician

Early life

The musician was born Ernest 'Owoahene' Nana Acheampong on 16 August 1966 (age 55 as of July 2022) in Abuakwa, Ghana. He grew up in the Abuakwa Ashanti in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Acheampong attended Konadu Yiadom Primary School, a public school in Ashtown, Ghana.

When Acheampong was in middle school, he developed a passion for music. He became the leader of the school band and was successful at composing songs for the band. He then left Ghana and went to further his music career in Germany. Nana later completed his education when he graduated from Kumasi Technical Institute.

Professional career

Nana started his career in music when he was in school. He joined his school’s band and was the leader of the band. After playing in the school band for several years, he left Ghana and went to Germany to further his studies.

In Germany, he joined another band called Talking Drum. The band was instrumental in creating a secular style of the highlife genre that combined it with funk, disco, and synth-pop, Burger-highlife. Nana and his band toured Germany popularising the music style throughout the 1980s, and it soon became associated with migrants who travelled between Germany and Ghana.

After working in Germany as a musician, he hooked up with Daddy Lumba in 1989. Nana Acheampong and Daddy Lumba (also known as Charles Kojo Fosu) formed a music group called the Lumba brothers. They played their songs in Ghana and continued popularising Burger-Highlife to Ghanaians.

In 1991, he released his first album after years of singing singles. He became consistent in his music and associated with Lumba Brothers to further his musical career. The Lumba Brothers gave him the push to become one of the best musicians in Ghana. He has released many songs over the years. Some of the best Nana Acheampong's songs include:

Abu aka mesim

Casanova

Kata w'ani te

Deobrenodi

Nipa

Se eye wode

Obibini mu obibini

Ever ready

Odo yarea

Meko odo nkyen

I go die 4 u

Mansusu saa

Ako me square

Brebre Obaahemaa

Wo wone hwan

After many years of singing, Nana formed a recording studio called Owoahene Studio in Suame Kumasi. He has used the studio to record his songs and help others produce their music. He is the Executive Producer for Owoahene Music.

Nana Acheampong’s wife and children

The singer is married and has two children. Nana Acheampong's wife is Miriam Acheampong. The two have been together for over two decades. However, unlike her celebrity husband, Miriam prefers to work behind the scenes.

Nana Acheampong and Miriam Acheampong have two children, Leroy and Jackline (also known as Gyakie). Gyakie followed in her father's footsteps and is now an afrobeat and afro singer. She is famous for releasing the song Love is Pretty and enjoying airplay and leading charts internationally, including in Nigeria and Kenya.

What is Nana Acheampong’s net worth?

Nana has worked as a musician for four decades. He has primarily made his money by singing. Furthermore, he owns a recording studio called Owoahene Studio in Suame Kumasi. According to Net Worth Post, his alleged net worth is $1.6 million.

Nana Acheampong's fast facts

Who is Nana Acheampong? He is a Ghanaian highlife musician who was a member of the Lumba Brothers. What is the age of Nana Acheampong? He was born on 16 August 1966 in Abuakwa, Ghana. Thus, his age is 55 as of 2022. Who is Jackie Acheampong? Jackie, popularly known as Gyakie, is a Ghanaian Afrobeat and Afro singer and the daughter of Nana. What is Nana Acheampong’s real name? His real name is Ernest 'Owoahene' Nana Acheampong. What band did Nana Acheampong belong to? He formed a band called Talking Drum and was also a member of the Lumba Brothers. When did Nana Acheampong release his first album? He released his first album in 1991. Is Nana Acheampong a stylist? Nana (Ernest 'Owoahene') is not a stylist. However, many people confuse him with Nana Acheampong's stylist, a London-based fashion and celebrity stylist.

Nana Acheampong is a Ghanaian highlife musician and a former member of the Lumba Brothers. He is best known for popularising the Burger-highlife genre and releasing songs like Casanova, Kata w'ani te, Deobrenodi, Nipa, and Se eye wode.

