Championrolie has bagged an ambassadorial deal with popular smartphone brand Tecno, and he was filled with excitement as the Camon 30 was launched

The popular dancer looked sharp as he rocked a black suit to the event and could not hide his smile during the ceremony

The launch, which took place on Friday, April 12, 2024, saw numerous influential Ghanaian celebrities, such as Asamoah Gyan, grace the occasion

YEN.com,gh had an exclusive chat with Championrolie, and he shared how much working with a brand like Tecno meant to him

Roland Frimpong Nyarko, a distinguished member of the esteemed DWP Academy and fondly known as Championrolie, has secured an ambassadorial deal with the renowned mobile phone brand Tecno. The announcement was made at the launch of Tecno's latest release, the Camon 30, where Championrolie was present.

The popular dancer, who has made a name for himself across the country, was all smiles at the event. Dressed in a sharp black suit, Championrolie looked charming and confident as he took photos for Tecno and socialized with some big names in the entertainment industry.

The launch event, held on Friday, April 12, 2024, at the De Icon Event Center in East Legon, Accra, was a star-studded affair. It witnessed the presence of numerous influential Ghanaian celebrities, adding to the glamour of the occasion. Among the attendees were celebrated footballer Asamoah Gyan, YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, and music icon Stonebwoy, among many others.

Championrolie excited about ambassadorial deal

YEN.com.gh, caught up with the man of the moment Championrolie and had an exclusive chit-chat with him. The talented dancer was excited to work with the esteemed smartphone brand. Sharing his excitement for the opportunity, he said:

The opportunity to collaborate with a brand as influential and prominent as Tecno is incredibly exciting and a true privilege. It's always rewarding to partner with such esteemed brands, and I'm looking forward to the possibilities this collaboration will bring.

Championrolie tells fans to expect more from him

Championrolie fans had more good news for his fans. He stated that he was working on expanding his brand, which is bound to attract more endorsement deals for dancers.

Regarding expectations from the Championrolie camp, fans can definitely anticipate more exciting ventures. My dedicated management team and I are committed to expanding my brand, with plenty of great projects nationally and internationally on the horizon, including initiatives from my foundation, The Championrolie Foundation, for the rest of the year. He said.

