Funny Face's Kids Serenade Their Mum Vanessa Nicole With Compliments In Video: "My Mum Is Beautiful"
- Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, shared a lovely video of their kids serenading her with compliments
- Miss Nicole was applying lipgloss when her kids decided to talk about how beautiful she looked
- Many people talked about how adorable her kids were in the video, while others talked about the beauty of motherhood
Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, shared a lovely video of their kids serenading her with love.
Funny Face's kids shower their mother with love
In the video, Vanessa Nicole was applying lipgloss when her daughter decided to serenade her with compliments describing how beautiful she looks.
The kids could be heard in the background repeatedly shouting, "Beautiful girl," and this got Vanessa Nicole smiling from ear to ear.
Funny Face's kids were later on talking about how beautiful their money looked and this left Miss Nicole short of words and all she could say was to thank them.
Below is a video of Funny Face's kids serenading their mother Vanessa Nicole with love.
Reactions to the video of Funny Face's kids serenading their mum with compliments
Below are some of the lovely reactions from people after watching the video which Funny Face's baby mama Vanessa Nicole shared on her TikTok page:
Obaapa May said:
Wow am very proud of you
ohemaaachia1 said:
that beautiful side of motherhood, the compliment we get everyday from this children is enough
Agudei Sikafutruo said:
These are some of the things that makes motherhood beautiful
Afiamolisa said:
Eiii my girls are just funny chai
user1276077537486 said:
strong and beautiful lady
Michael Boateng said:
Aww let see their faces err
Gyamfua Amono said:
Beautiful girl ampa
Funny Face's baby mama, unfazed about his woes, flaunts happy time with her kids
YEN.com.gh reported that comedian Funny Face recently posted bail after serving two weeks in police custody for an alleged drunk driving case.
The comedian apologised to Ghanaians for his irresponsible actions, citing his love for his now estranged children.
Amidst the comedian's crisis, his baby mama Vanessa Nicole shared her happy moment with Funny Face's kids, catching the attention of netizens.
