Vanessah Nicole has received attention following her appearance at the Ridge Condos Ghana all-black party

The baby mama of Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face, was spotted in revealing clothes while showing off her dance moves at the Kumasi-based event

YEN.com.gh has compiled three eye-catching videos in which the actress delivers stunning motions

Vanessah Nicole, the baby mama of Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face, garnered attention over the weekend when she was spotted at the Ridge Condos Ghana all-black party.

The exclusive pool bash witnessed the presence and performances of acclaimed Ghanaian entertainers, including KiDi and Medikal.

3 times Vanessah Nicole twerked and showed off dance moves. Photo credit: vanessah_nicole/nkonkonsa/ghhyper1.

Source: Instagram

The actress was spotted at the well-attended Kumasi-based event in a revealing outfit. She showed maximum cleavage and confidence.

Vaessah neither avoided the cameras nor the dance floor, where she rocked her body at the lavish occasion.

YEN.com.gh has put together three videos in which Vanessah proudly flaunts her voluptuous assets and dance moves.

1. Vanessah Nicole and her friends can be seen having fun at the Ridge Condos Ghana exclusive all-black pool party

2. The actress and her friends show off their amazing physiques at the Ridge Condos Ghana party

3. Funny Face's baby mama dances to share flat tummy secrets

Vanessa Nicole wears tight dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Vanessa Nicole, the mother of Funny Face, who attracted praise for her tight pink dress in a video she posted on Instagram.

The attractive woman looked stunning as she jammed to Stonebwoy's Into The Future while riding in the backseat of a car.

Fans of the attractive woman were enthralled by what they saw and left comments expressing their adoration.

Vanessa Nicole flaunts nice shape and good waist

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Vanessa Nicole, the mother of Funny Face's children, who appeared in a new sketch alongside Ras Nene, 39/40, Kyekyeku, and other celebrities.

The attractive woman has recently appeared in many comedies, and her beautiful body has drawn notice.

Vanessa dressed in the humorous video in a blouse and tight-fitting orange shorts that effectively highlighted her form.

Source: YEN.com.gh