Canadian-Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah took to Instagram to announce that her movie A Taste of Sin has hit the number-one spot on Netflix

To celebrate, she shared a video flaunting her lavish lifestyle in Paris as she went shopping at luxury brands and showed off her Gucci and designer outfit

Many people celebrated her in the comments of the post

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah announced on her Instagram page that her movie A Taste of Sin has clocked the number one spot on the famous online movie streaming app, Netflix.

Jackie Appiah's A Taste of Sin movie. Image Credit: @jackieappiah and @a_taste_of_sin_movie

Jackie Appiah's movie hits number one on Netflix

To announce the great news to her millions of Instagram followers, Jackie Appiah shared an old video from the time she spent in Paris, France.

In the caption of the video, she shared how she felt about the exciting news by writing her statement in French.

She said that she is feeling very very good about A Taste of Sin trending on Netflix, and that feeling could be likened to her time spent in Paris.

During her time in Paris, she was given presidential treatment as she went luxury shopping at exquisite stores. She also flaunted the designer pieces she was wearing, from the sunglasses to the outfits and shoes.

In the caption of the video, Jackie Appiah wrote:

Feeling très très bien like I did in Paris because my movie ‘A Taste of Sin’ hit No. 1 on Netflix

Below is a video of Jackie Appiah announcing that her movie A Taste of Sin hit the number-one spot on Netflix.

Reactions to Jackie Appiah's movie as it trends on Netflix

Below are reactions from her fans:

elvischucks said:

Tomorrow they will say they are not the minister of Enjoyment

luchydonalds said:

Money bag

mydominiontv said:

Feeling very very good with you Osofo Maame Ruth

poshcare_ said:

Watched it I will give it 6/10 . Was good. #tasteofsin

itsrevedahado said:

Très chic ma belle Jackie.❤️

stylebyfef_woman said:

Mama . U rock it all good

elvischucks said:

They have started

i_amabdoulgani said:

❤️❤️ u are so cute my favorite actress love u so much have a wonderful day ❤️❤️

A Taste Of Sin: Movie featuring Duncan-Williams, and Jackie Appiah landed on Netflix

YEN.com.gh reported that A Taste Of Sin, a star-studded Ghanaian movie released in 2023, was now showing on Netflix.

An excited Jackie Appiah, who was featured in the movie, announced the Netflix listing by sharing a trailer.

The movie also featured Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams in his first-ever movie appearance alongside Majid Michel, and Kalsoume Sinare, among others.

