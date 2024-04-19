DWP co-founder Quables broke his silence on the painful exit of former member Afronita from the dance academy

He disclosed a phone call conversation between himself and Afronita's mother as she raised questions on how her daughter was being managed

The interview has caused a stir on social media as many people shared their thoughts on the revelations he made

Co-founder of DWP, Quables, has opened up about why former member Afronita left the academy.

DWP co-founder Quables opens up about Afronita's exit from the academy

In an exclusive interview with famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, Quables stated that there was a contract Afronita and her mother had to sign to ensure her continuity in the academy, but they never signed it.

Quables stated that he would send constant reminders, but that was left to no avail. He added that that demotivated him from including Afronita in the academy's activities.

"I literally took the girl like my sister. Her mother told me that people tell her that this is what a manager is supposed to be doing and doing that, and that I have bought clothes fro her daughter only once."

The DWP co-founder further stated in the same interview that several complaints from Afronita's mother about the management of her daughter led to her exit.

He stated that Afronita's mother expected him to be buying clothes for her for their dnaicng productions and project. He stressed the fact that he was not meant to be buying clothes for the DWP member.

Quables stated in the same interview with Kwadwo Sheldon that her mother was unhappy about the fact that she was the one funding Afronita's outfits, adding that she was being paid by DWP.

"It is not like she is a superstar. I intentionally wanted a female to do so well," he said.

Quables further stated that during a phone call conversation with Afronita's mother, she warned him to desist from giving Afronita's gigs to Endurance.

"Aside from this thing, I was told that if I would manage Endurance, then her daughter would not do it again. Afronita's mother told me that. So there are so many things. How do you tell me this."

Below is a snippet of the interview of Quables on Kwadwo Sheldon Studios.

Reactions to the interview

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Quables' side of the story on why Afronita left DWP:

kobirana said:

Lol see how comment section catch earthquake. This is why most of us don't talk. Cos same critics are not ready for other side of the stories they hear

solomon_adu_gyamfi said:

He’s shouldn’t be running his mouth to the media like that, some things are meant to be kept indoors.

alvyn_noel said:

This matter huge pass Dubai flood !! aswertgad bro

dumauch said:

Nobody has directly accused him so I feel as though he could've held on to this information and kept it private

nanayaa_amoni said:

Quables u need a manager ,cos ur management skills very poor

oyere_pa said:

What happened to confidentiality?? Anaa mente ase?

mzz_yaa_reggie said:

He’s trying to create conflict between these 2 young girls ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️if even she said that must he say it louder in the public

nanayaa_amoni said:

He just want to damage the shine Dani is getting ,he didn’t expect her doing well without him

nanayaa_amoni said:

How can u bring this out just to cause confusion between the two dancers ,truly we’re not a gud manager .

Below is the full interview.

