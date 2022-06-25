Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei has issued a warning to her female counterparts to desist from hanging their framed pictures in their boyfriends' rooms

She asserted that if the pictures are meant to scare other girls, then it was a flawed move since the picture of Jesus did not deter her from doing stuff

She added that such girls should remove their pictures from their boyfriends' rooms since she would do whatever she wants

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian comedienne Felicia Osei has shared a funny video on Instagram cautioning them to take down their pictures from their boyfriends' rooms.

She boldly revealed that she had done stuff in rooms that had the picture of Jesus Christ hanging in there and that she was not scared of their pictures.

TikTok comedienne Felicia Osei Image source: @osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

Those girls who have hanged huge picture frames of themselves in their boyfriends’ rooms, is it to scare someone or push the person away? What is it for? What does it mean? I am not scared of those pictures. Even when Jesus’ pictures were hanging in the room, I did whatever I wanted to do

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The social media comedienne laughed off the attempts of Ghanaian girls to keep away 'possible threats' to their relationships by using their framed pictures, explaining that they [the threats] will do as they please.

Go and remove those Rosemary pictures because even Jesus’ own was removed. Have you heard? We will do whatever we want. No one can advise us.

Her followers have reacted to the funny video, with some approving her comments

Apenulinda7 had some funny accolades for the TikTok star

Eeeiiiii Felicia obaa mu pro max Side chick nyinaaa class prefect

Kosuaa praised her for her makeup

Makeup on point

Am_a_ewura suggested that they even append their signatures on the framed pictures

Dasoor... we will go and still write our names, sign and end it with "was here some"

Ella_Ordji had this to say

Obiaa boa. Wedding shoot kraa yehu atra na girlfriend picture

TikTok Star Asantewaa Advises Ghanaian Musicians To Use TikTok To Hype Their Songs

In other related news, reports from YEN.com.gh indicate that famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has urged Ghanaian artistes to make good use of social media platform TikTok to ensure that their music reaches a larger audience.

She advised these musicians to hop on to the ongoing trends on TikTok whereby musicians come up with a challenge for their new songs and call on TikTokers to join the challenge. This, she believes, would go a long way to push their songs to the global market.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh