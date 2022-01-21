7 Artists Who Changed Their Names in the Middle of Their Career

From dancehall act Shatta Wale to gospel sensation Obaapa Christy,' these celebrities changed their names after they hit it big

While some singers are born with knock-out names – Kojo Antwi, Diana Hamilton, Amakye Dede – some singers have to be more creative

For some of these singers that change their names to stay relevant, it ends up making them less visible within the industry

The Ghanaian music scene has witnessed many name change moments amongst singers and bands in all the various genres.

As a singer or musician, your image, identity and branding are an integral part of your act and many artists choose a stage name.

For reasons best known to some of these artiste, they tend to change their names to make their brand more potent depending on the new directions they tend to or growth in the industry.

So, which singers changed their names in the middle of their carriers? YEN.com.gh has the list for you.

1. Samini

Samini is regarded as one of the greatest musicians and performers in Ghana. He has stayed relevant for over a decade in the music industry with the name.

'Batman' was what he was widely known as before he came in with the 'Samini' identity, he was widely referred to as 'Batman'.

2. Tac

Popular hiplife musician, Tic Tac, has his name changed to Tic as part of rebranding process and revamp of his music career.

3. Abortion

Member of celebrated music group 4x4, Abortion also had his name change to 'Coded'. According to Coded, the name 'Abortion' did not fit his brand anymore.

4. Shatta Wale

Self-proclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale entered the Ghana music scene with the name 'Bandana'.

5. Efya

Efya was ushered into the Ghana Music scene through Stars of The Future Talent Show. The multiple award-winning vocalist was called Jane.

6.Obaapa Christy

Celebrated gospel singer changed her name to Obaapa Christy since her divorce with her husband, Pastor Love.

7.VVIP

Formerly known as VIP, the music group rebranded after the inclusion of Reggie Rockstone and became VVIP.

