Television personality GH Mouthpiece, known privately as Adwoa Asuamah, has recalled why she severed her friendship with Onua TV presenter Mona Gucci.

During an interview on The Delay Show, the comedienne and social media commentator claimed actress Joyce Boakye was the reason she distanced herself from her fellow media figure.

According to GH Mouthpiece, Mona Gucci messaged her about Joyce Boakye and invited her to discuss the issue on Onua TV, but she ignored her. GH Mouthpiece explained that she refused to participate in the show to disparage Joyce Boakye since she had met the actress and she was courteous to her.

GH Mouthpiece described Mona Gucci as someone who lacked integrity and labelled her a liar. It would be recalled that Mona Gucci previously disclosed that she attended the Massachusetts School of Law in the US and interned as a law student at Abigail Williams and Co. in the same state.

GH Mouthpiece implied that Mona Gucci, born Monalisa Abigail Semeha, lied about her credentials.

''She alleged a mutual friend informed her that she (the mutual friend) had consulted a ritualist to keep her fiancé. I realised she (Mona Gucci) lied when I put them on a call,'' GH Mouthpiece claimed.

