Amaarae Makes History as First Ghanaian to Debut Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Amaarae‘s Sad Girl Luv featuring Moliy made its US Billboard Hot 100 debut this week

The Ghanaian singer set the record as the first Ghanaian act to debut a solo single on the chart

She debuted at No.80 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and producer, Amaarae, known in real life as Ama Serwaa Genfi, has debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 weekly chart.

Amaarae’s Sad Girls Luv Money which features Moliy made its US Billboard Hot 100 debut this week making her the first Ghanaian act to debut a solo single on the chart.

Billboard Chart shared this big news via Twitter on November 15, 2021, to announce the feat of Amaarae.

Photos of Amaarae. Source:Instagram/@amaarae

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The tweet read:

“@amaarae & @moliymusic’s “Sad Girlz Luv Money,” featuring @KALIUCHIS, debuts at No. 80 on this week’s #Hot100. It earns Amaarae and Moliy their first career entries on the chart,”

Amaarae herself reacted happily to her debut charting on Billboard on social media. She captioned

“Well, here we are.”

Sad Girls Luv Money was one of the songs on Amaarae’s debut album, The Angel You Don’t Know. The album was released in 2020.

Amaarae recently has a tour in the US after Sad Girl Luv became a groundbreaking song in the States.

Moving away from Billboard Chart Hot 100, “Sad Girlz Luv Money” is also number one on ShazamUSChart, beating the likes of Lil Nax and Adele.

Burna Boy Does Remix Of Rapper's Second Sermon, Drops Video Online

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the remix seems to be already been done with Burna Boy releasing an excerpt on Instagram on Friday, October 29, 2021.

In a video shared as part of photos on his Instagram page, Burna Boy is seen sitting in a car with Black Sherif and others.

Delivering some lines from the remix, Burna Boy went like this:

"This is King Kong and Kwaku Frimpong. My money is long so friends dem carry guns. Dem no get no licence. Yiee yiee yiee akoa na asei."

Source: Yen.com.gh