Leicester City footballer Issahaku Abdul Fatawu and Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd captivated the attention of many of their fans with their exceptional dance moves

The duo did the official dance challenge to Ghanaian musician Olivetheboy's Asylum, which the Ghanaian footballer shared on his TikTok page

The video excited many of their fans as they shared positive reviews of their dance moves in the comments

Ghanaian professional footballer Issahaku Abdul Fatawu and internationally recognised Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd were captured doing the viral dance challenge for musician Olivetheboy's Asylum.

Issahaku Abdul Fatawu and Dancegod Lloyd do Olivetheboy's Asylum dance challenge

Before they started dancing, the Leicester City winger and the dancer were seen playing football as they flaunted their possession skills.

The moment it got to the part of the song where they had to dance, they stopped playing the football and made the official moves to the Asylum dance challenge.

They danced with joy, which melted the hearts of many people who watched the video of the Black Stars player's TikTok page.

Meanwhile, several people have joined in the dance challenge, including Guinness World Record sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her daughter.

Below is a video of Issahaku Abdul Fatawu and Dancegod Lloyd doing the viral dance challenge to Olivetheboy's Asylum.

Reactions as Issahaku and Dacegod Lloyd did the Asylum dance challenge

Below are the reactions of fans after watching Issahaku display his incredible dance moves to Olivetheboy's Asylum:

hamza Nafiu said:

that's the balll they used against Southampton

Marcelo23 said:

This guy can worry oo. Iheanacho go catch you

Allo Danny said:

Positive vibes nkoaaa❤️

Lickle Bright said:

You had me sticking to the TV anytime Leicester had a match

RBWOY DANCE CRIMINAL10 said:

Rising star ⭐️give them ❤️

Abdul Raees6 said:

Keep the fire burning Rising star

Gemstone_Ernest_Libra said:

In your next game, I'm betting over 2.5 goals. make it happen ✌️

"He copied Gyan": Fans on DancegodLloyd's dance challenge for Olivetheboy's Asylum

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Olivetheboy's Asylum was released in March 2024, and famous Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd created a dance challenge.

However, many people have alleged that a part of the dance challenge imitated the goal celebration of retired Ghanaian professional footballer Asamoah Gyan.

Many Ghanaians shared their opinions on the debate.

