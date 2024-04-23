A video of a Ghanaian old woman attempting Dancegod Llyod's popular dance challenge has gone viral

The old lady was captured in the trending video dancing rhythmically to Olivetheboy's hit song Asylum

The video caught the attention of the renowned dancer who commended her unique dance moves

A Ghanaian old lady has become the talk of the town after she joined the popular Asylum dance challenge.

The old lady captivated the hearts of many netizens with her unique dance moves in a video circulating on social media as she displayed her dancing prowess.

Source: TikTok

Taking her turn in the challenge, she moved her arms rhythmically to Oviletheboy's hit song Asylum which played in the background.

Watch the video :

Dancegod Llyod commends her

The video which has since gone viral caught the attention of Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Llyod who is the originator of the famous dance challenge.

He took to the comment section to commend her.

"I want to meet her and give her a big hug," he wrote under the video.

Netizens react to video

The old lady has been praised by many netizens who were thrilled by her spectacular dance moves.

@Candreva wrote:

"Granny was a dancer in her youthful age."

@Nana Okogyawasu Kwaku Adutwum wrote:

"She is the winner. Olivetheboy should be fast and deliver the award."

@Jayla_Fargo wrote:

"Grandma is better than some of us."

@Allo Danny wrote:

"Awww. Grandma spoil there."

@shelovesrichael3 wrote:

"What is she cutting."

"Please take good care of her. I love all grannies but unfortunately, mine left after my graduation."

