Ghanaian musician Medikal has revealed former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is his greatest player of all time

Medikal explained why he chose Asamoah Gyan over Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Adebayor and otther

Some social media users have commented on the trending interview hosted by Bola Ray on Starr FM

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, has opened up about one of his unique talents in a viral interview with media personality Bola Ray.

Medikal disclosed that he is a talented footballer but chose to pursue his music career actively over time.

The 30-year-old bragged about benching Westhams Kudus Mohammed if they were. playing for the same club.

During the radio interview, Medikal also mentioned his favourite footballer of all time and his one-number coach.

It is my fault, I don’t know why I chose music. I chose music because I wasn’t making time for football at some point. By now, I will make Ghana take the World Cup.

I will bench Kudus. Kudus knows I am a great footballer. If I were a professional footballer, I would be on the same level as Messi.

My favourite club used to be Chelsea, but I don’t keep up with football. My best player of all time is Asamoah Gyan.

He is very skilled, but he is all about being on the pitch and displaying his skills. He applies them when it’s necessary. That is why I like him. Asamoah Gyan is dope.

Medikal showers praises on his baby mama

Ghanaian rapper Medikal revealed that he has no grudge against his baby mama, Fella Makafui. He didn't want their relationship to end, but things improved. He told Bola Ray that he was a hardworking and intelligent woman.

