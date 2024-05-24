The FDA's attention was called to a video of Hajia Bintu advertising Kayamata, a product that promises to bring ladies luck and attract men

The FDA responded to the post, drawing their attention to social media platform X, explaining why they could not penalize the influencer

Many people were not pleased with the explanation, expressing discontent and demanding that something be done about such products

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has responded to a viral video of popular social media influencer Hajia Bintu advertising Kayamata, a product claiming to bring luck to women and help them attract wealthy men. The video angered many Ghanaians, prompting them to draw the attention of regulatory authorities.

Ghanaian social media influencer Hajia Bintu Photo Source: bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

The FDA responded to the concerns raised by the video on the social media platform X. They clarified that, under current laws, the FDA is not mandated to regulate products that make spiritual claims. This explanation, however, did little to suppress the discontent among netizens.

Many Ghanaians expressed dissatisfaction with the FDA's response, arguing that products like Kayamata, which promise to influence personal relationships and fortunes, should be subject to stricter supervision or not allowed on the market.

Some folks argued that such products marketed by Hajia Bintu exploited unsuspecting individuals.

Ghanaians fight the FDA

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

_exy__ said:

Eiiii... so you can sell unlawful chemicals/drugs under the guise that it's for spiritual purposes. I'm about to sell weed for spiritual cleansing!!

al_varo777 reacted:

How can you tell me this story masa? If they’re selling FOOD or DRUGS for spiritual purposes, what if it’s a poison?

EtornamAxandrah said:

Regardless, the FDA should be able to assess the safety profile of the product.

Fella Makafui questioned by police

In another story, Social media is abuzz with comments following the alleged arrest of Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui.

According to viral reports, Fella has been detained following investigations by ISPYGH 247, which proved she has been selling fake flat tummy products.

Some netizens who saw the post expressed disappointment, and some blamed Medikal for her wife's predicament.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh