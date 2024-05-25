Ghanaian TikToker shared a video of her building project on her official TikTok account

She noted that the building was a 30th birthday gift to herself as she celebrates her birthday on June 1, 2024

Many people congratulated her in the comment section

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa disclosed that she is building a mansion for herself as a gift to herself as she turns 30 on June 1, 2024.

Asantewaa dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @asantewaaaa

Asantewaa builds a mansion for herself as a 30th birthday gift

Asantewaa took to her official TikTok account to share a video of the building project she was undertaking without sharing details of the location or the building plan.

The TikTok star was all smiles as she flaunted the progress of the building project in the video. The video showed the foundation of the building, as well as the sand, stones, and other materials on site.

In the video's caption, Asantewaa noted that the mansion she was building was a birthday gift to herself, as she turns 30 on June 1, 2024.

Below is a video of Asantewaa showing off the land meant for constructing her mansion.

Reactions as Asanteaa built a house for herself to mark her 30th birthday

Many people in the comment section of the TikTok video congratulated Asantewaa. Others also prayed for a similar gift for their upcoming birthday.

Below are the lovely reactions to Asantewaa's video:

BlackArabian2526 said:

Not me planning to buy myself Assorted jollof plus extra plenty meats on my 28th birthday(June 29th)❤️I just want to surprise myself ❤️‍❤️❣️

Sarr(Mrs♥️) said:

I will also celebrate my 30yrs with my house in Jesus' name

Ped Asante said:

Big congratulations my world ❤️❤️. U need it . God keep blessing you

nii_osae said:

Amen to all your secret prayers

kwame356ag1 said:

This is not building this just the land ! Because the rest it will take 9 years to finish

ABENA _MICHELLE said:

Congratulations Tina higher we go

Tiyasadiq15 said:

this is part of my plans for 3 years to come in Sha Allah

Source: YEN.com.gh