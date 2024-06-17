A High Court has dismissed the suit filed by a Chief Inspector against the Inspector-General of Police over stalled promotions

A High Court in Kumasi has dismissed the suit filed by a Chief Inspector against the Inspector-General of Police over stalled promotions.

In its June 14, 2024 ruling, the court said the Chief Inspector, Samuel Krah, was not entitled to automatic promotion just because he had higher academic qualifications.

IGP Dampare. Source: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

The Court said he failed to prove his claim, noting that entry to the Police Academy is by competitive examination or particular recommendation in line with Police Service Regulation.

Krah had sued, saying that despite serving about 30 years in the police service, the police administration had promoted his junior colleagues to other ranks under the same special amnesty but had refused to afford him the same treatment.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh