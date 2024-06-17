Stonebwoy's children, Jidula and Janam, have marked this year's Father's Day, expressing their love for him

The musician had flown to Samreboi for a performance when his children shared their heartwarming gesture

The well-spoken kids mimicked their dad in a video which has earned positive remarks from numerous fans

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy marked this year's Father's Day celebrations with a heartwarming gesture to their father.

Over the past few years, Jidula and Janam have amassed a huge following online as they document their best childhood moments.

Their latest one, a heartfelt tribute to Stonebwoy, has earned the entire family significant praise from fans.

Jidula and Janam mimic their father

Stonebwoy's children decided to act like their dad on Father's Day. In a video shared online, Jidula and Janam took turns to relive their father's most memorable statements and expressions.

The kids started with their father's hilarious response whenever he sees them having a good time. They said,

"Ei you guys are chilling o, when I was in Ashaiman, I wasn't getting this one."

Stonebwoy grew up in one of Ghana's most notorious and deprived neighbourhoods, Ashaiman.

The artiste, who now lives with his accomplished wife, Dr Louisa and their two children, couldn't hide his appreciation and pride for his two kids after seeing their heartwarming Father's Day gesture.

Fans hail Stonebwoy's kids

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Jidula and Janam's Father's Day gesture.

dianalaryeanaa said:

ask mommy first oh, My dad always says that so I asked him if he was scared of mom and he said no and my mom walked ryt in the room, the rest is history

chrisnunies_gh wrote:

Awww this is cute. Mama, thank you for raising such brilliant and beautiful kids. ❤️❤️

meekmeaks noted:

Another beautiful way of wishing daddy’s day wow ❤️daddy once said BHIM TO THE WORLD

quistbi_bosslady added:

Sm fans go think sey na talented kidz

Stonebwoy backs his wife as she signs a new brand deal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, embarked on a tour of Twellium Industrial Company Limited, during which she was unveiled as the new brand ambassador of Verna Mineral Water.

Fans commended Stonebwoy for his constant efforts to support his wife and mother of his two kids, Janam and Jidula.

