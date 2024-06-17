Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa got many of her followers thrilled after sharing a new video from her base in the US

Kyeiwaa's video showed her struggling to mention the name of her US state, Massachusetts, calling it Master Jesus instead

The video triggered massive laughter among his followers, who thronged the comment section to react

Kumawood actress Rose Akua Ataa Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa, recently sparked laughter online with one of her videos.

The video showed Kyeiwaa at her jovial best from her base in the US as she interacted with a woman and a young man.

In the video on her Instagram, Kyeiwaa is dressed in a pullover and standing with her acquaintances.

From the conversation, Kyeiwaa suggested that they were on a movie set and thus urged them to be fast so that they could finish their work.

The woman then chipped in with a question asking the ace actress to name the US state she was residing in.

Kyeiwaa quickly replied. Wanting to say Massachusetts, she rather said:

"We are in Master Jesus."

Her reply left the lady and the young man laughing, but the lady went on to ask which city she was in. The actress said "Booster" instead of Worcester.'

Kyeiwaa's video stirs funny reactions from fans

The video of Kyeiwaa caused massive laughter among her online followers. Many took to the comment section to share funny reactions.

black_wilson696 said:

She's beautiful and I really like her

iamekuaamoah said:

Massa Jesus ampa. Eeeei auntie Akua Attaa

Ah Master Jesus s3n is the booster the one we use to play song in cars? Mama no no

elly_kplimm said:

Master Jesus wa kasa, wa kasa oooo wa kasa,ama Massachusetts ay3 din

Kyeiwaa dances happily on TikTok

Earlier, Kyeiwaa, in a heartwarming video that made its way to TikTok, danced happily and flaunted her youthful look in her old age.

The actress wore a simple outfit with a cloth wrapped around her waist as she performed a traditional Kete dance to the admiration of netizens.

In the video's comments section, fans of the famous actress lauded her and expressed their admiration for her.

