"Master Jesus": Kumawood Actress Kyeiwaa Mispronounces Massachusetts In Video, Sparks Laughter
- Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa got many of her followers thrilled after sharing a new video from her base in the US
- Kyeiwaa's video showed her struggling to mention the name of her US state, Massachusetts, calling it Master Jesus instead
- The video triggered massive laughter among his followers, who thronged the comment section to react
Kumawood actress Rose Akua Ataa Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa, recently sparked laughter online with one of her videos.
The video showed Kyeiwaa at her jovial best from her base in the US as she interacted with a woman and a young man.
In the video on her Instagram, Kyeiwaa is dressed in a pullover and standing with her acquaintances.
From the conversation, Kyeiwaa suggested that they were on a movie set and thus urged them to be fast so that they could finish their work.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
The woman then chipped in with a question asking the ace actress to name the US state she was residing in.
Kyeiwaa quickly replied. Wanting to say Massachusetts, she rather said:
"We are in Master Jesus."
Her reply left the lady and the young man laughing, but the lady went on to ask which city she was in. The actress said "Booster" instead of Worcester.'
Watch below to see the video.
Kyeiwaa's video stirs funny reactions from fans
The video of Kyeiwaa caused massive laughter among her online followers. Many took to the comment section to share funny reactions.
black_wilson696 said:
She's beautiful and I really like her
iamekuaamoah said:
Massa Jesus ampa. Eeeei auntie Akua Attaa
tsbexcoba's profile picture
Ah Master Jesus s3n is the booster the one we use to play song in cars? Mama no no
elly_kplimm said:
Master Jesus wa kasa, wa kasa oooo wa kasa,ama Massachusetts ay3 din
Kyeiwaa dances happily on TikTok
Earlier, Kyeiwaa, in a heartwarming video that made its way to TikTok, danced happily and flaunted her youthful look in her old age.
The actress wore a simple outfit with a cloth wrapped around her waist as she performed a traditional Kete dance to the admiration of netizens.
In the video's comments section, fans of the famous actress lauded her and expressed their admiration for her.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after school. He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh