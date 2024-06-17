Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill caused a social media frenzy after a video of her traditional marriage surfaced online

Vivian Jill has, however, clarified matters regarding her alleged marriage in a TikTok live session

Ghanaians have reacted to the news with mixed feelings as some were disappointed while others expressed their love for her

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill has opened up about videos of her alleged marriage, which recently surfaced on social media.

During a TikTok life session, she clarified that the videos were not real and that it was a scene in a series she was shooting.

Vivian caused a social media frenzy after videos of her purported traditional marriage with Ghanaian actor Don Kingsley Yamoah surfaced.

Both were captured wearing lovely Kente outfits and traditional slippers, popularly known as Ahenema.

The videos left many wondering if Vivian Jill was married, as many Kumawood stars, including Nana Yeboah, were spotted at the traditional wedding.

Vivian Jill apologises to Ghanaians

During a TikTok live session, the renowned actress seized the moment to address the issue. She apologised to Ghanaians after revealing that the video was a scene in her series, "Yaa Basabasa."

Netizens react to Vivian Jill's apology

Netizens who saw the video of Vivian Jill's clarification reacted to the news with mixed feelings. They took to the comment section to express their views.

@Neat Neat Beauty wrote:

"Thank you sister God bless you more."

@kwasiankomah190 DDM wrote:

"Oh dear you sound so sweet."

@Cillasomanyi wrote:

"I said oooooo that it’s a movie."

@Enyonam Faculty wrote:

"Okay."

@Atanfo nye Nyame wrote:

"That's OK I already knew it wasn't true."

