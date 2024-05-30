King Promise has officially released the music video for his song Favourite Story, one of the releases from his yet-to-be-released album Note To Self

The love song and the story behind it were told beautifully through stunning visuals depicting a glamorous traditional wedding

In the music video, King Promise wore a vibrant Kente outfit as he got married to a gorgeous bride, with Sarkodie featuring as his best man

Talented Ghanaian singer King Promise has officially released the highly anticipated music video for his song"Favourite Story, a standout track from his forthcoming album Note To Self. The song, a love anthem, features celebrated rapper Sarkodie and rising star singer Olive The Boy.

The music video for Favourite Story is visually appealing. It beautifully narrates a love story through a glamorous traditional wedding. King Promise, the groom, rocked a vibrant Kente outfit during the culturally rich ceremony. The visuals highlighted the opulence of a typical Ashanti wedding.

The storyline also had Sarkodie make an appearance as King Promise's best man, lending his star power to the already star-studded video. Other celebrities, such as Joey B and Efia Odo, made the cut.

Before the official release, behind-the-scenes videos from the shoot circulated online, sparking rumours and excitement among fans. Many believed that King Promise was genuinely tying the knot. However, it was later revealed to be a promotional stunt, cleverly designed to generate anticipation for the song.

Ghanaians wowed by music video

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

lordvypah said:

Every little like will bring me back to watch and listen to this masterpiece

enochasamoah246 commented:

King Promise is the face of Ghana music ..we global

wilberforcejunior593 said:

Olivetheboy is the future of Afrobeats in Ghana

King Promise on Sarkodie

In another story, King Promise has opened up about his relationship with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

The singer recounted his bond with the rapper and how the relationship has grown over the years.

He shared an experience with his latest song, Favourite Story and how seamless it was to collaborate with Sarkodie.

