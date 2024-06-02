Famous Ghanaian Tiktoker Wesley Kesse confused many of his Instagram followers when he rocked a long, curly frontal lace wig in a video

The seasoned skit maker gave his ardent followers a look into his 25th TgMA appearance

Many people were awed by his look as they talked about being expectant of his final look at the awards show

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse styled a frontal lace wig for his look at the 2024 edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Wesley Kesse styled his hair by rocking a wig

Wesley Kesse teased his fervent followers and gave them a sneak peek into his look for the 25th TGMAs.

In the video he shared, the famous TikToker was seated in the chair as the hairstylist placed the frontal lace wig on his head. The wig looked like 100 per cent human hair with soft, well-defined curls.

The moment the wig was fixed with the front part held with a clip, many people wondered whether he would wear it in that form to the event.

Unfortunately for others, the wig would be cut into a short puff, with the edges glued and melted, giving the illusion it was his real hair.

Below is a video of Wesley Kesse styling his hair and getting ready for the 25th TGMA.

Reactions to Wesley Kesse's TGMA look

Many people in the comment section of Wesley Kesse's Instagram post were awed at how well he wore the frontal lace wig.

Below are the reactions to the video:

_asantewaaaa_ said:

Kaishhh

chichi.yakubu said:

Just turned my post notification on cause chai

_verrah.xx said:

I can’t wait the full look!!

osei__felicia said:

Whaaaaaat

mrdrewofficial said:

Bring my hair back thanks

sdkdele said:

Agye ta

