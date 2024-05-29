Maame Serwaa, the Ghanaian-American wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, was overjoyed after hearing that her husband had survived a ghastly accident in Kumasi

She danced and sang to Daddy Lumba and Great Ampong's song titled Hossana in a TikTok video

The video got many people celebrating with her, while others were concerned about the life of a 3-year-old who was claimed in the accident

Maame Serwaa, the wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, was filled with joy when news that her husband had survived a near-fatal car accident in Kumasi surfaced online.

Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, dances in the video. Image Credit: @ohemaaprettygold and Myjoyonline

Source: TikTok

Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, celebrated after he survived a near-fatal car accident

In the video, Mrs Nkansah danced and sang to Daddy Lumba and Great Ampong's song, Hossana, while showing off her dance moves and fine curves.

The wife of Lil Win slayed in a long and fitted orange skirt that accentuated her curves, a black top that revealed a bit of cleavage and a sleeveless blue jeans petticoat.

Maame Serwaa's celebration came after the actor survived a severe accident in Kumasi on May 25, 2024, hours before the premiere of his movie A Country Called Ghana.

However, despite the setback, the Kumawood star showed up at the movie premiere with a plaster on his forehead and looked frail with red eyes.

Unfortunately for the actor, the accident claimed the life of a three-year-old and the deceased's father is said to undergo surgery at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

Below is a video of Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, celebrating as her husband survived a ghastly accident in Kumasi.

Reactions to the video of Maame Serwaa celebrating her husband's survival from a gory accident

Despite some social media raising concerns about the ghastly accident claiming the life of a 3-year-old boy, others were glad that Lil Win survived.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video on Maame Serwaa's TikTok account:

Afia Nhyra said:

Can adom nyame save him you people are very funny

Origift beauty parlour said:

So Adom nyame couldnt save that little boy, am sad hmmmm

Ohemaa Marvelous said:

God is in control and thank God for his life much love dear

Comfort Nyarko said:

We thank ADOM Nyame

Takyi Daniel said:

With this good heart mrs pretty gold has ,may the almighty God redeem u persistently till he returns , indeed u are one of alllllll

Maame Nyarko❤️ said:

Say God wai not Adom Nyame pls God did it I knew hw killer drives but God is with u killer Nyame Nhyira wo❤️

"Arrest this clown": Bridget Otoo tore into Lil Win, called for his arrest

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Lil Win was receiving treatment after he was involved in a fatal accident on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

A press release from Lil Win's management disclosed his condition and acknowledged the passing of a three-year-old boy who was a victim of the accident.

Scores of Ghanaians, including Bridget Otoo, shared their dissatisfaction with Lil Win, criticising his press release, and calling for his arrest.

Source: YEN.com.gh